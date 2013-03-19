(Adds details, quotes)
GENEVA, March 19 The World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Tuesday that it would send medical supplies to the
Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday, but could not verify if
chemical weapons or some other toxin had been used there.
"At this stage we cannot confirm the use of chemical
weapons, nor what agent, if any, was used," WHO spokesman Tarik
Jasarevic told Reuters in Geneva.
Syria's government and rebels accused each other of
launching a deadly chemical attack near the northern city of
Aleppo on Tuesday in what would, if confirmed, be the first use
of such weapons in the two-year conflict.
A number of patients are seeking medical care in the public
hospital in Aleppo, however total casualty figures for wounded
and killed could not be verified, Jasarevic said.
Experts contracted by WHO were visiting Aleppo health
facilities to identify immediate health needs and the United
Nations agency was providing "technical support on the treatment
of chemical toxins", available on its website, WHO spokesman
Gregory Hartl said.
"It is not in response to a request, it is an initiative we
took," Hartl told Reuters.
"Tomorrow (Wednesday) morning WHO will send medical supplies
(for trauma cases) to Aleppo from its prepositioned stocks in
Tartous," Jasarevic said, referring to Syria's Mediterranean
port on its western coast.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy)