ABOARD THE ARK FUTURA, EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN, May 13
D enmark, providing one of two container vessels
taking delivery of Syrian chemical weapons for destruction,
urged Damascus on Tuesday to expedite the process and said it
could not wait beyond a June 30 deadline.
Syria missed several interim deadlines for relinquishing its
toxic stockpile, although most of the declared amount has now
been removed or destroyed, and Western officials are concerned
about discrepancies and ambiguities in Syria's inventory
declaration that could leave some of its arsenal intact.
Damascus's poison gas program was to be completely destroyed
by June 30 but deadline is unlikely to be met, diplomats say,
partly because it will take at least two months for a U.S. ship
to destroy the chemical agents at sea.
Two cargo ships - from Denmark and Norway - from a Nordic
maritime force remain in the eastern Mediterranean taking
incremental deliveries of Syrian toxins.
"It is the ambition of Denmark, of the world community that
we will be able to meet the deadline," Foreign Minister Martin
Lidegaard told Reuters Television aboard the Ark Futura, a
vessel whose latest cargo consisted of 110 containers of mustard
gas and precursor chemicals for sarin and VX nerve gas.
"We have mandated our ships to stay here until the 30th of
June, but we haven't mandated them any longer and that is why we
urge the Syrian government to move now; we can't stay here
forever, and we cannot keep on waiting forever," he said.
Syria has been removing 1,300 tonnes of chemical weapons
under a deal reached last year which averted Western air strikes
over a sarin gas attack on rebel-held suburbs of the Syrian
capital Damascus in August.
Just over 92 percent of chemicals have been handed over to a
joint task force of the United Nations and the Organisation for
the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
