* Prosecutors to look into shipments in 80s, early 90s
* List of firms supplied to Germany by OPCW
* 'Premature' to say Germany enabled Syrian chemical arms
BERLIN, March 19 The German government has asked
federal prosecutors to examine whether German firms broke the
law by exporting equipment to Syria during the 1980s and early
1990s that may have helped the country to develop chemical
weapons.
An economy ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had
provided a list of firms to Germany based on information
supplied to it by Syria.
Damascus agreed last year to destroy all chemical weapons
facilities and surrender 1,300 metric tonnes of toxic agents to
a joint OPCW/United Nations mission. It has until June 30 to
eliminate its chemical weapons programme completely.
The deal averted the threat of U.S. missile strikes to
punish Damascus for an Aug. 21 sarin gas attack that killed
hundreds of people in the outskirts of the Syrian capital.
In signing the convention, Syria committed to providing full
details about how it had developed its chemical weapons.
"The list spans from the 1980s to the start of the 1990s. It
was given to the Federal Prosecutor's office, which is looking
to see whether there were any crimes committed," said the
spokesman for the economy ministry.
Some deliveries were made, however, before goods required
export licences, or fell under later arms control laws.
A foreign ministry spokesman said it would be premature to
conclude Germany had enabled Syria to develop a chemical weapons
programme, adding that it could be hard after more than two
decades to prove any crime had been committed.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday that
German firms had made more than 50 deliveries of monitoring and
control systems, pumps, ventilators, gas detectors and sulphuric
acid that could be used to produce sarin.
German project sketches for the construction of two plants
capable of producing materials used in sarin production stemming
from 1983 and 1984 were also found, according to the paper. It
was not clear where they had been discovered.
Russia, France and China are also said to have been involved
in providing goods to Syria, the report said.
Last September the government published records showing
Germany exported 111 tonnes of chemicals to Syria between 2002
and 2006 that could be used in the production of sarin gas. But
it rejected suggestions from Left party politicians that it
might have inadvertently contributed to the sarin attack in
Syria last August.
Western governments blamed the lethal attack on President
Bashar al-Assad, but the Syrian government said the weapons were
unleashed by rebels fighting to topple him in a civil war.
The chemicals were classified as "dual use" under European
Union law, meaning they could be used for either civil or
military purposes. They require special export permits.
Arms exports are a sensitive issue in Germany because of its
Nazi past and the role of its arms makers in fuelling 19th and
20th century wars. Modern chemical warfare was pioneered by the
Germans on the battlefields of World War One.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Mark Trevelyan)