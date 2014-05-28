By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS May 28 The United Nations has
confirmed that the destruction of Syria's chemical arsenal will
not be completed by June 30, a final deadline set as part of a
2013 deal that averted U.S. air strikes against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's government.
In a letter to the Security Council, U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon urged the Syrian government to finish "remaining
removal operations as quickly as possible, as the authorities
have pledged to do."
"However, it is now evident that some activities related to
the elimination of the chemical weapons program of the Syrian
Arab Republic will continue beyond 30 June 2014," Ban said in
the letter, obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
He also voiced concern about allegations that chlorine gas
has been used in recent fighting in Syria and urged all sides in
the conflict to cooperate with an investigation launched by the
global chemical weapons watchdog.
Assad, embroiled in the fourth year of a civil war with
rebels fighting to oust him, agreed last year to hand over the
country's entire chemical weapons stockpile and ensure its total
destruction by June 30 after hundreds of people were killed in a
sarin nerve gas attack near Damascus.
The September agreement with Russia and the United States
averted U.S. military strikes threatened in response to the
worst chemical weapons attack in decades, which Washington and
its European allies blamed on Assad's government.
His government, which denies the allegation and blames the
rebels for all chemical attacks in Syria, still has roughly 7
percent of 1,300 metric tonnes it declared to the Organization
for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, enough highly toxic
material to carry out a large-scale attack.
Ban said he expected a joint U.N.-OPCW mission overseeing
the elimination of the Syrian poison gas stocks "will continue
its work for a finite period of time beyond 30 June 2014."
Assad's government has already indicated it wants the
mission shut down as soon as all chemicals are shipped out of
Syria. But Western governments want it to continue working for
the foreseeable future.
Western officials say they want the U.N.-OPCW mission to
continue investigating what they describe as ambiguities in
Syria's chemical weapons declaration. They have cited U.S.,
French and British intelligence that Assad's government failed
to disclose all of its poison gas stocks.
The Syrian government has missed several deadlines, most
recently its own promise to hand over the remaining chemicals by
April 27. It has also failed to destroy a dozen facilities that
were part of the chemical weapons program.
The government has blamed those failures on security
problems and rebel activities, but Western officials have voiced
skepticism about those explanations.
