By Anthony Deutsch and Fredrik Dahl
THE HAGUE, April 12 A team of U.N.-led experts
is on standby in Cyprus waiting for the go-ahead to investigate
allegations of chemical weapons attacks in Syria, but the
mission has been held up by diplomatic wrangling over their
powers and how to keep them safe.
The team of at least 15 investigators includes analytical
chemists, able to collect and test suspected samples, and World
Health Organisation experts on the medical effects of exposure
to toxins, who could examine alleged victims.
For now, the deployment is at an impasse.
Syria has asked for the team to investigate what it says was
a poison attack by rebels in the northern city of Aleppo last
month. But Damascus has rejected demands by the opposition that
the inspectors also be sent to investigate other locations where
rebels say government forces used chemical munitions.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon says the mission can only
be successful if it considers allegations from all sides. U.N.
Security Council members have split on the issue, with Russia
backing the Syrian government position and the United States,
Britain and France backing the opposition.
The mission will test the diplomatic skills of its leader,
Swedish scientist Ake Sellstrom, who helped dismantle Iraq's
biological and chemical weapons programme in the 1990s.
"He's competent and honest, which is very important,"
Sellstrom's former boss in Iraq, Rolf Ekeus, told Reuters. "He's
also not a politician or a diplomat, but a scientist. He has
experience in Iraq in tough times, so he knows how to face
uphill battles."
But deploying inspectors to the frontlines of a sectarian
war would be unprecedented, and, says one veteran arms
inspector, risky to the point of being foolhardy.
"Any Western person volunteering for such a team should see
it as a suicide mission. The ground is just too unstable,"
Robert Kelley, an American who headed an International Atomic
Energy Agency inspection team in Iraq, told Reuters.
"I would certainly not volunteer for this mission on the
basis of such weak hearsay," he said, adding: "There is little
chance of technical success and they can be used by
propagandists of any side for any reason."
RED LINE
Sellstrom's team is not mandated to determine who is to
blame for possible attacks, only to establish scientifically
whether chemical weapons have been used in the two-year-old
conflict that has claimed an estimated 70,000 lives.
The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons (OPCW) is providing scientists and equipment. The team
will consist of experts mostly from Nordic countries, Latin
America or Asia. None will be from a permanent U.N. Security
Council member, to avoid an appearance of bias.
Western countries say they believe Syria has chemical
weapons stockpiles, and their use would be a "red line" that
could justify foreign military intervention. Syria has not
publicly confirmed whether it possess chemical arms but says it
would never use them in an internal conflict.
Damascus also says it is worried the inspectors could end up
playing the role they played in neighbouring Iraq, where their
suspicions that then-leader Saddam Hussein was hiding banned
weapons were used by Washington to justify the 2003 invasion.
If they are deployed, inspectors armed with hand-held
chemical agent detectors would head to alleged sites of use. The
area would be sealed off like a crime scene while video and
photographic evidence was recorded.
Soil, air, water and possibly blood and urine samples from
alleged victims or dead animals could be examined at a basic
mobile laboratory before being split, sealed and sent to the
OPCW's headquarters in The Hague and two other labs.
Syria has said it wants to be provided with its own samples
so that it can check the inspectors' work.
Officials in the town of Douma near Damascus - one of the
areas that the government wants to keep off limits - said they
have preserved the bodies of six alleged victims of chemical
munitions in a morgue.
A letter to Sellstrom, sent on behalf of local town leaders
by a leading opposition figure, said the deaths occurred in the
villages of Adra and Otaiba. A further 32 people have symptoms
of illness and have offered to be examined, it said.
Syria is one of eight countries - including its neighbours
Israel and Egypt - that have not joined the 1997 Chemical
Weapons Convention, which means it has no obligation to
cooperate with OPCW experts.
"With the government resisting access, it is a tricky
situation for Sellstrom. I would seek a broader mandate from the
U.N. But first they should start with one investigation and then
go from there. If not, they will not go at all," said Ekeus.
Hans Blix, Ekeus's successor as head of the inspection team
that operated in Iraq before the U.S. invasion, said Syria poses
tougher challenges than Iraq, because of the lack of
international leverage over both the government and the rebels -
to say nothing of the added risk of operating in a war zone.
He said the mission should not launch without permission to
look at allegations from both sides.
"I don't think the U.N. could really content itself with
taking a look at (only) that which the government alleges was
made by the rebels. They have to be even-handed," he said.
While politics are now the main barrier, logistics and
security are also important issues that need to be worked out.
Among unresolved problems: how to keep the inspectors safe when
crossing between government and insurgent-held areas.
Ekeus said that would make it harder to do the job than in
pre-invasion Iraq.
"I could demand access anywhere, anytime with the U.N.
mandate. But Sellstrom will have to say 'I want to go there' and
they can simply say 'we can't give you security' And it's over."
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Fredrik
Dahl in Vienna, Oilver Holmes in Beirut and Louis Charbonneau in
New York; Editing by Peter Graff)