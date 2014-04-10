* Syria agreed to hand over weapons after sarin attack
* Rough seas could prolong process
* Timetable "in hands of Syrians", past deadlines missed
By Fiona Ortiz
ON BOARD THE CAPE RAY, Spain, April 10 Experts
on board a cargo ship transformed into a multi-million dollar
chemical weapons destroyer said on Thursday they were ready to
start working on Syria's stock of toxic arms in the middle of
the Mediterranean as early as May.
Now they just have to hope the weather holds and Damascus
delivers on time.
Former container vessel Cape Ray, docked in southern Spain,
has been fitted out with at least $10 million of gear to let it
take on about 560 metric tonnes of Syria's most dangerous
chemical agents and sail them out to sea, said officials.
The Damascus government, fighting rebels for three years,
agreed to hand over its stockpile, which include precursors for
deadly nerve agents sulphur, mustard and sarin gas, under an
international deal backed by Washington and Moscow,
On the Cape Ray, the specialised crew will transform much of
it into a much less poisonous soup of chemicals, ready for
disposal back on land.
The process, say officials on the hulking grey, five-storey
vessel, is fairly simple. The main agent to neutralise the
agents is hot water.
But things could get trickier if the seas turn rough.
"Everything depends on the roll of the ship and they have
tested that," said Michael Luhan, spokesman for the Organisation
for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) which is running
the disposal operation with the United Nations.
"They had some trial runs with the Cape Ray before it set
sail and they are confident they should be able to keep
operations going in relatively calm seas," he added.
If they are calm, the Cape Ray - with a 10-country security
escort - will head to somewhere in international waters and take
about 60 days of round-the-clock processing to neutralise the
chemical agents, said Rear Admiral Bob Burke, director of U.S.
naval operations in Europe and Africa.
If seas are rough, the process could stretch out to 90 days,
though the weather at that time of year is usually fine, he
added.
Whatever happens, there would be no risk to the blue waters
of the Mediterranean, both officials insisted. "The ship will
store every drop of effluent from the destruction process. Not a
drop will go into the sea," said Luhan.
JUST ADD HOT WATER
Another source of uncertainty is whether the Syrian
government will deliver the deadly agents on time.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to hand over his
chemical weapons after Washington threatened missile strikes in
reaction to a sarin gas attack that killed hundreds of people in
the outskirts of Damascus in August.
Syria now has until June 30 to eliminate its chemical
weapons programme and has already handed over roughly half its
stockpile, which has been loaded onto Norwegian and Danish ships
in the Syrian port of Latakia, OPCW officials said on Thursday.
Almost all of the rest of the agents have been packed up and
are now located at a few sites near the Syrian city of Homs, the
OPCW added.
But President Bashar al-Assad's government has missed
several deadlines.
"The Syrians control the timeline. They've committed to
deliver the materials no later than the 27th of April. If they
meet that commitment we would be starting the process within
days," Burke told journalists touring the vessel at the
U.S.-funded Rota naval base.
Assad has cited unrest around Latakia as the most recent
reason for delays in delivering the chemicals still in Syria.
Once they get to Latakia, the blister agent mustard and
sarin precursor chemicals, considered top priority chemicals for
destruction, will be put on board Danish ship Ark Futura for
transport from Syria to Italian port Gioia Tauro, said
officials.
From there they will be transferred to the Cape Ray in a
ship-to-ship operation.
The Cape Ray, used by the U.S. government for special
missions, dates back to the 1970s. But it has been filled with
the latest air pressurising systems and filters, safety
equipment, an emergency helicopter pad and two treatment units,
housed in tent-like structures.
Experts on the ship will use the hydrolysis process - where
hot water is added to the agents to cause a reaction that turns
them into low-toxicity effluent.
The result will be thousands of tonnes of liquid toxic waste
that the Cape Ray will store and then deliver to Germany and
Finland for commercial destruction, most likely incineration,
Burke said.
Luhan said the destruction mission was unprecedented in
terms of funds, the large number of countries involved in
security, equipment and technology, and the attempt to destroy
the entire chemical weapons arsenal of a government involved in
a civil conflict.
The rest of Syria's chemical weapons - 800 metric tonnes
that are not processed on the Cape Ray - do not need to be
neutralized with this process and will go straight from the
Latakia port to commercial destruction facilities in various
countries.
(Editing by Anthony Deutsche and Andrew Heavens)