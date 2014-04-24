By Anthony Deutsch
chemical weapons watchdog overseeing the destruction of Syria's
toxic stockpile is considering launching a fact-finding mission
there to investigate reports of attacks with chlorine gas,
sources said.
Syria became a member of the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) last year as part of a
deal with Russia and the United States to destroy its chemical
weapons programme.
OPCW's head, Ahmet Uzumcu, has the authority to initiate an
investigation into alleged use of chemical weapons in member
states, including Syria, without the need to seek a formal
request from a member state, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
"The OPCW director general is considering, on his own
initiative, sending a fact-finding mission," one source said.
"A number of questions are still to be answered: Syrian
consent, mandate of the mission, participants from other
organisations, such as the World Health Organization," the
source said.
Several of Washington's key European allies support an
investigation into the latest claims of chlorine gas use, the
sources said.
Syria has vowed to hand over or destroy its entire arsenal
by the end of this week. It still has roughly 14 percent of the
chemicals it declared to the OPCW and has not yet destroyed all
of a dozen production and storage facilities.
Cooperation from Syria and other international organisations
would need to be arranged to provide security because of the
country's ongoing civil war, which has left 130,000 dead and
forced millions more from their homes.
Washington and its Western allies have blamed President
Bashar al-Assad's forces for using sarin gas in an attack in
August that killed hundreds of people in the outskirts of
Damascus. Assad has blamed the rebels.
A U.N.-led inquiry found that chemical weapons were likely
used in five attacks in 2013, although it did not apportion
blame. The nerve agent sarin was probably used in four of the
five attacks, it found.
Chlorine, which was first used as a weapon in World War I,
is believed to have been used in attacks in several areas of
Syria this month.
All the attacks shared the same characteristics, leading
analysts to believe they are part of a coordinated campaign, in
which barrels of the toxic chemical have been dropped from
helicopters.
Rebels have posted photos and video footage they claim show
the latest attacks are also the work of forces under Assad.
Syria's remaining chemical weapons are in 16 lorry
containers, roughly 13 of them in a location near Damascus that
the government has said was unreachable due to fighting.
The OPCW enforces adherence to the Chemical Weapons
Convention, which requires members to declare all chemical
stocks to the organisation, which won the Nobel Peace prize last
year.
Syria has not declared either the sarin, munitions used in
last year's attack, or chlorine, officials said. If it had them,
they should be reported to the OPCW.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday
that Washington had indications that chlorine was probably used
by government forces in Syria and said an investigation was
needed.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Will Waterman)