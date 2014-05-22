AMSTERDAM May 22 Syria has made no progress in relinquishing a last batch of chemical weapons it says is inaccessible due to fighting, making it increasingly likely it will miss a final deadline to destroy its toxic stockpile, Britain said on Thursday.

The British deputy representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) told delegates in The Hague that packaging material had arrived for the 100 metric tonnes of toxic chemicals.

"But there is still no sign of any movement of chemicals, nor any indications of a time scale for a move," said the statement, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

Syria agreed last year to hand over its entire chemical weapons stockpile after hundreds of people were killed in a sarin attack near Damascus.

(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans in Beirut and Louis Charbonneau at the United Nations, Editing by Angus MacSwan)