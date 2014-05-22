AMSTERDAM May 22 Syria has made no progress in
relinquishing a last batch of chemical weapons it says is
inaccessible due to fighting, making it increasingly likely it
will miss a final deadline to destroy its toxic stockpile,
Britain said on Thursday.
The British deputy representative to the Organisation for
the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) told delegates in The
Hague that packaging material had arrived for the 100 metric
tonnes of toxic chemicals.
"But there is still no sign of any movement of chemicals,
nor any indications of a time scale for a move," said the
statement, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
Syria agreed last year to hand over its entire chemical
weapons stockpile after hundreds of people were killed in a
sarin attack near Damascus.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans in Beirut and Louis
Charbonneau at the United Nations, Editing by Angus MacSwan)