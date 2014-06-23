THE HAGUE, June 23 An investigation into alleged
use of chlorine in Syria's civil war will continue after the
last shipment of toxic material reported to the world's chemical
weapons watchdog was shipped out of the country, the body's
chief said on Monday.
Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organisation for the Prohibition
of Chemical Weapons, also told reporters in The Hague that the
destruction of roughly 1,300 tonnes of chemicals declared to the
organisation will take about four months.
An investigation by the OPCW into alleged chlorine use,
which is being jointly carried out with the United Nations "may
take a little more time. Clearly we want to conclude it as soon
as possible," Uzumcu said.
