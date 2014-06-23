THE HAGUE, June 23 An investigation into alleged use of chlorine in Syria's civil war will continue after the last shipment of toxic material reported to the world's chemical weapons watchdog was shipped out of the country, the body's chief said on Monday.

Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, also told reporters in The Hague that the destruction of roughly 1,300 tonnes of chemicals declared to the organisation will take about four months.

An investigation by the OPCW into alleged chlorine use, which is being jointly carried out with the United Nations "may take a little more time. Clearly we want to conclude it as soon as possible," Uzumcu said. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)