UNITED NATIONS Nov 5 The demolition of a dozen
remaining chemical weapons production facilities in Syria is
scheduled to begin later this month while work will continue on
the verification of the government's declarations, Australia's
U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.
"There are seven hangars and five underground tunnels, which
need to be destroyed," Ambassador Gary Quinlan, president of the
U.N. Security Council this month, told reporters after a
closed-door briefing by Sigrid Kaag, a U.N. special adviser on
Syria's chemical weapons program.
"The destruction is scheduled to commence later this month
and likely to be completed ... around the summer of next year,"
he added, citing information from Kaag.
He said she also told the 15-nation council about plans to
destroy a further facility which was only recently disclosed by
the Syrian government. That site, which was revealed in
September, was for the production of deadly ricin.
Kaag also spoke of the need to continue verifying the Syrian
government's declarations about the extent of its poison gas
arsenal and production capabilities, Quinlan said. Western
intelligence agencies had long suspected that Syria failed to
disclose the full extent of its chemical arms program.
Damascus agreed last year to eliminate its entire chemical
weapons program after a sarin attack on Aug. 21, 2013, killed
hundreds of people in Ghouta, a neighborhood on the outskirts of
Damascus.
Under the agreement reached with Washington and Moscow,
which averted threatened U.S. military action, the Nobel
Peace-prize winning Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons oversaw the destruction of 1,300 tonnes of toxic gas
chemicals that Syria declared to the Hague-based body.
Syria was supposed to have already destroyed all production,
filling and storage facilities, but did not demolish the 12
cement hangars and underground bunkers or the ricin facility.
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari told reporters the
destruction of the 12 production facilities was "scheduled to
start during this month, even this week."
"They are empty, empty production facilities, empty tunnels.
We are talking about technical stuff related to the so-called
Syrian chemical program," Ja'afari told reporters.
"My country and my government are fully engaged, committed
towards continuing cooperating with the OPCW to solve all the
remaining technical issues," he said. "There is no chemical
weapons program in Syria anymore."
The government denies using chemical weapons and has blamed
the opposition for repeated poison gas attacks in the country.
Western officials have long dismissed Damascus' accusations that
rebels used chemical arms. The rebels have also denied using the
banned weapons during Syria's civil war, now in its fourth year.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Andrew Hay)