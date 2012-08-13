BEIJING Aug 13 China said on Monday that an
envoy of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would visit Beijing
from Tuesday.
The envoy, Bouthaina Shaaban, would meet Chinese Foreign
Minister Yang Jiechi, the ministry said in a statement, adding
that China was also considering inviting members of the Syrian
opposition to visit.
"To promote the political solution to the Syria problem,
China has always actively balanced its work between the Syrian
government and the opposition," ministry spokesman Qin Gang said
in a statement on the ministry's website (www.mfa.gov.cn).