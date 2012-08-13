BEIJING Aug 13 China said on Monday that an envoy of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would visit Beijing from Tuesday.

The envoy, Bouthaina Shaaban, would meet Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi, the ministry said in a statement, adding that China was also considering inviting members of the Syrian opposition to visit.

"To promote the political solution to the Syria problem, China has always actively balanced its work between the Syrian government and the opposition," ministry spokesman Qin Gang said in a statement on the ministry's website (www.mfa.gov.cn).