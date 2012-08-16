WRAPUP 1-Trump says Arab leaders warned him Qatar financed radicalism
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Releads with Trump)
BEIJING Aug 16 China's foreign minister urged a visiting Syrian government envoy on Thursday to start talks with the opposition at an early date, but said Damascus should also take steps to meet the people's demands for change.
Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi told Envoy Bouthaina Shaaban that China was also "extremely worried" by the situation in her country, the ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mfa.gov.cn).
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Releads with Trump)
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.