BEIJING, Sept 14 China's Foreign Ministry said
on Friday that representatives of
a Syrian opposition group would visit China next week, a month
after an envoy of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited.
Representatives of Syria's National Coordination Committee
for Democratic Change will be in China from Sept. 16-20, Foreign
Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters.
Both China and Russia have vetoed proposed U.N. Security
Council resolutions intended to put pressure on Assad. China has
repeatedly said it opposes forceful foreign intervention and
called for a political solution in Syria.
Assad's envoy, Bouthaina Shaaban, visited in august when
China urged the Syrian government to talk with the opposition.
Representatives of Syria's opposition have visited China
before.
