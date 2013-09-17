METALS-London copper treads water with China on holiday
MELBOURNE, April 4 London copper was little changed at one-week lows on Tuesday as Chinese markets were out on holiday for a second day, draining the market of liquidity and direction.
BEIJING, Sept 17 China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the government would take a serious look at a report by U.N. investigators which confirmed the use of sarin nerve agent in an Aug. 21 gas attack outside the Syrian capital.
Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comment at a daily news briefing in Biejing.
The long-awaited report does not say who launched the attack, though U.S., British and French envoys said technical details in it pointed to Syrian government culpability.
MELBOURNE, April 4 London copper was little changed at one-week lows on Tuesday as Chinese markets were out on holiday for a second day, draining the market of liquidity and direction.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its memory chip unit being split off and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.