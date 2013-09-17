BEIJING, Sept 17 China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the government would take a serious look at a report by U.N. investigators which confirmed the use of sarin nerve agent in an Aug. 21 gas attack outside the Syrian capital.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comment at a daily news briefing in Biejing.

The long-awaited report does not say who launched the attack, though U.S., British and French envoys said technical details in it pointed to Syrian government culpability.