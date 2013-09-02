BEIJING China said on Monday it was seriously concerned about any unilateral military action against Syria after U.S. President Barack Obama delayed a military response to last month's chemical weapons attack near Damascus until after a congressional vote.

The United States has explained to China its evidence on chemical weapons use in Syria, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a daily news briefing.

China has said that no side should rush to pre-judge the results of an investigation by U.N. chemical weapons experts in Syria, who it said should carry out an objective and impartial investigation in consultation with the Syrian government.

