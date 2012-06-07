BEIJING, June 7 Leaders of a bloc grouping
China, Russia and Central Asian states called on Thursday for
dialogue to address the violence in Syria, a likely indicator
that little will change at discussions at the United Nations on
the crisis.
"The Shanghai group member states are against military
interference in the affairs of this region (Middle East and
North Africa), enforced 'handover of power', unilateral
sanctions," a joint statement from leaders of the Shanghai
Cooperation Organisation said.
The comments mean that there is likely to be little change in
discussions at the U.N. Security Council on Syria, even after a
troops and militamen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad were
accused by opponents of a new massacre of scores of villagers.