(Statement made on second day of summit, not first in
penultimate para)
BEIJING, June 7 Leaders of a bloc grouping
China, Russia and Central Asian states called on Thursday for
dialogue to address the violence in Syria, a likely indicator
that little will change in discussions on the crisis at the
United Nations.
"The Shanghai group member states are against military
interference in the affairs of this region (Middle East and
North Africa), enforced 'handover of power', unilateral
sanctions," a joint statement from leaders of the Shanghai
Cooperation Organisation said.
"Member states stress the need to stop any violence on the
territory of Syria wherever it is coming from, they respect
broad nationwide dialogue, based on independence, territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Syria."
The statement means that there is likely to be little change
in discussions at the U.N. Security Council on Syria, even after
troops and militiamen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad were
accused by opponents of a new massacre of scores of villagers.
U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan, the former U.N.
secretary-general, is to brief the Security Council in New York
on Thursday. U.N. diplomats said they expected Annan to present
the Council with a new proposal to rescue his failing peace plan
by creating a "contact group" of world and regional powers.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese
counterpart, Hu Jintao, urged international support for Annan's
peace plan, despite calls from Arab and Western states for a
tougher response to the bloodshed.
Russia and China - permanent members of the U.N. Security
Council with the power to veto resolutions - have stymied
efforts by Western powers to condemn or call for the removal of
Assad, whose forces, the U.N. says, have killed more than 9,000
people in 15 months of bloodshed.
The statement was issued on the last day of the two-day
annual summit of the SCO, made up of China, Russia, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Iran, India, Pakistan and
others attend the summits, but not as full members.
The six leaders also warned that "any attempts to solve the
Iranian problem by force are not acceptable and lead to
unpredictable consequences, threatening stability and security
in the region and in the world as a whole".
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Sui-Lee Wee and Ron
Popeski)