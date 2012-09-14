BEIJING, Sept 14 Members of a Syrian opposition
group will visit China next week, China's Foreign Ministry said
on Friday, weeks after an envoy of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's visited, as Beijing steps up diplomacy to help
resolve the crisis gripping the country.
China has been keen to show it does not take sides in Syria
and has urged the government there to talk to the opposition and
take steps to meet demands for political change. It has also
said a transitional government should be formed.
Representatives of Syria's National Coordination Committee
for Democratic Change will be in China from Sept. 16-20,
China's Foreign Ministry said. Their last known visit was in
February.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China had always
made proactive and constructive efforts to bring about a
ceasefire in Syria and start a transition initiated by the
Syrian people.
"This visit is part of China's above mentioned efforts,"
Hong told a daily news briefing.
Assad's envoy, Bouthaina Shaaban, visited in August when
China repeated a call for talks between the Syrian government
and opposition.
Both China and Russia have vetoed proposed U.N. Security
Council resolutions intended to put pressure on Assad. China has
repeatedly said it opposes forceful foreign intervention and
called for a political solution in Syria.
Last year, China, along with Russia, abstained from a vote
on a Security Council resolution authorising a NATO air campaign
over Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was battling insurgents who
eventually toppled him.
Beijing later regretted backing the Security Council
resolution on Gaddafi's government which led to NATO expanding
intervention that eventually helped topple him, analysts say.
Still, China wooed the Libyan opposition during that
conflict, and relations with the new Libyan government have
generally been smooth since Gaddafi's overthrow.