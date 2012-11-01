BEIJING Nov 1 China said on Thursday it had
proposed a new initiative to head off an escalation of violence
in Syria, including a phased, region-by-region ceasefire and the
establishment of a transitional governing body.
The plan, proposed on Wednesday to Lakhdar Brahimi, the
visiting United Nations-Arab League joint peace envoy on Syria,
"is an extension of China's effort to push for a political
resolution of the Syrian issue", a Foreign Ministry spokesman
said.
The 19-month-old revolt against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad claimed at least six more lives on Wednesday in a bomb
blast, state media and opposition activists said.
That followed the collapse of the latest ceasefire proposal,
brokered by Brahimi in an effort to stop the fighting over the
Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.
The conflict has left an estimated 32,000 dead.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a regular
news briefing that under Beijing's "new proposal there are
constructive new suggestions such as a ceasefire region by
region and phase by phase, and establishing a transitional
governing body".
Brahimi met on Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Yang
Jiechi who said the world should act with greater urgency to
support Brahimi's mediation efforts.
"More and more countries have come to realise that a
military option offers no way out, and a political settlement
has become an increasingly shared aspiration," Hong said.
"China's new proposal is aimed at building international
consensus and supporting Brahimi's mediation efforts ... and
push forward for relevant parties in Syria to realise an early
ceasefire and end of violence, and launch a political transition
process led by the Syrian people at an early date."
China and Russia, both permanent members of the U.N.
Security Council, have vetoed three Western-backed U.N. draft
resolutions condemning Assad's government for the violence.
But China has been keen to show it is not taking sides and
has urged the Syrian government to talk to the opposition and
take steps to meet demands for political change.
