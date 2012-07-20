SHANGHAI, July 20 Western diplomats are to blame
for the failure of the latest U.N. Security Council resolution
on Syria after they tried to ram through an imbalanced draft
that did not put enough pressure on opposition groups, China's
official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.
Russia and China voted down the Security Council resolution
on Thursday, the third time the two countries have used their
veto power to block resolutions designed to isolate Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and end the 16-month conflict that has
killed thousands.
The draft threatened Syrian authorities with sanctions
unless they halt violence against an uprising, and the dual veto
drew immediate criticism from the United States, Britain and
France, which all backed the resolution.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who visited Beijing
earlier this week and discussed the issue with Chinese President
Hu Jintao, said he was "deeply disappointed" by the Security
Council vote on Thursday.
In a commentary, Xinhua said the draft was not balanced, and
that Western diplomats "displayed arrogance and inflexibility"
in negotiations, effectively killing the draft.
"Western diplomats rushed to point fingers at Russia and
China after the resolution was defeated, but they have only
themselves to blame for trying to force such an ill-considered
draft through the Council," it said.
While such commentaries do not necessarily constitute
official statements, they may be read as a reflection of Chinese
government thinking on important issues.
The resolution draft did not exert "enough pressure on the
increasingly violent opposition groups", Xinhua said.
Western support of the resolution sent a message "that
politicians in London and Washington are only interested in
tying the hands of Damascus, while the violent operations of the
anti-government forces would be tolerated and even encouraged",
it said.
Instead of taking what Xinhua called a confrontational
approach, Western powers should work with Russia and China to
support the peace-making efforts of U.N.-Arab League joint
special envoy Kofi Annan.
"The mandate of the U.N Supervision Mission in Syria, which
expires on Friday, should be renewed as soon as possible to give
peace efforts another chance," it said.
"Council members should also enhance coordination and
display flexibility so as to convey a unified message to all
concerned parties in Syria. Only through this way can the
Council find an effective resolution to the crisis and secure
its own credibility."