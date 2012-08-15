BEIJING Aug 15 China hopes talks with a Syrian
government envoy and a proposed visit by opposition
representatives will help rescue chances for a brokered solution
to their deepening conflict, Beijing's top state newspaper said
on Wednesday.
The People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling
Communist Party, warned that the civil war risked tipping into a
dangerous new phase. The warning came after Syrian government
envoy, Bouthaina Shaaban, arrived in Beijing for talks about the
crisis engulfing President Bashar al-Assad..
So far, Chinese media have not given any reports about
Shaaban's talks. But a commentary in the People's Daily cast her
visit as part of Beijing's efforts to rescue hopes for a
negotiated end to the conflict.
"Delaying a political solution to the Syrian issue will push
the country into even more violent civil war and exacerbate
disorder in the Middle East," said the paper, which generally
reflects government thinking.
"At this critical moment, China has invited the special
envoy of the Syrian president to visit China, and is also
considering soon inviting Syrian opposition organisations to
visit," said the commentary.
"This is China's latest diplomatic effort to promote a
political solution to the Syrian issue."
The media commentary underscored the extent to which China
remains resistant to Western proposals for more forceful steps
in Syria, where the conflict is lurching into worse bloodshed
and the tide turns steadily against Assad.
Leaders of Muslim countries are expected to suspend Syria's
membership of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation at a
summit in Mecca later on Wednesday, despite objections from
Assad's main ally Iran.
Opposition sources say at least 18,000 people have been
killed since rebels began fighting to oust Assad in March 2011.
Apart from Iran, China and Russia have been Syria's main
supporters outside the Arab world and both vetoed proposed U.N.
Security Council resolutions meant to add pressure on Assad.
Although the former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan quit
in frustration as the international peace envoy for Syria early
this month, China has continued to argue that his proposals
offer the most viable way out of the increasingly blood war.
The People's Daily again warned Western powers against going
outside of U.N. auspices to tackle the Syrian crisis.
"The key to resolving Syria's problems lies in the hands of
the Syrian people," said the paper. "But nor can it do without
the support of the international community, and coordination and
cooperation among the countries in the U.N. Security Council is
vitally important."
Western calls for establishing a no-fly zone over Syria
"wrecked the unity of the Security Council" and undermined
Annan's mediation efforts, said the paper.
China has repeatedly expressed its opposition to external
intervention in strife-torn countries, as well to any kind of
"regime change" pushed by foreign governments.
On Tuesday, China also hosted the U.S. Under Secretary of
State Wendy Sherman for talks about the Middle East, including
Syria, the State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told
reporters.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Paul Tait)