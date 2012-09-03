BEIJING, Sept 3 China's top newspaper said on
Monday that a Turkish proposal for a Syrian "safe zone" under
foreign protection for civilians fleeing intensifying violence
there would not help resolve the worsening humanitarian crisis
in the country.
China has repeatedly condemned any plan which hints at
outside interference in the Syrian crisis or proposes "regime
change". Both China and Russia have vetoed proposed U.N.
Security Council resolutions intended to put pressure on
President Bashar al-Assad.
Turkey fears a mass influx of refugees similar to the flight
of half a million Iraqi Kurds into Turkey after the 1991 Gulf
War.
But the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of China's ruling
Communist Party, said safe zones would not work.
"The contributions of countries which neighbour Syria to
appropriately looking after refugees deserves support, and it is
understandable they are coming up with ideas to lessen the
pressure on themselves," it wrote.
"But setting up 'safe zones' in Syria is not a good policy.
As UNHCR chief António Guterres has clearly stated, the lessons
from history show so-called 'safe zones' can provide next to no
real protection for refugees."
France has supported Turkey's call for a safe zone and
pressure for action has increased after the U.N. refugee agency
said last month that Syria's exodus was accelerating.
Up to 200,000 people could settle in Turkey if the conflict
worsens, according to the UNHCR.
Credible protection for "liberated" areas would require
no-fly zones patrolled by foreign aircraft, but there is no
chance of securing a U.N. Security Council mandate for such
action, given opposition from veto-wielding members Russia and
China.
The People's Daily said any efforts to help alleviate the
problem must respect Syria's sovereignty and independence.
"Humanitarianism must not be politicised and nor should it
be militarised," it wrote.
"We must certainly be on alert for the usual efforts of
certain countries when it comes to the Syria issue of using
'humanitarianism' to interfere in the country's internal
politics and (push) military intervention."
The commentary was published under the pen name "Zhong
Sheng", meaning "Voice of China", which is often used to give
the paper's view on foreign policy issues.