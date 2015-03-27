WASHINGTON, March 27 President Bashar al-Assad
of Syria dismissed as "malicious propaganda" allegations that
his troops used chlorine gas in the fight against insurgent
rebels, according to an interview broadcast on Friday on CBS
"This Morning."
Asked about allegations Syrian government forces have used
chlorine gas and barrel bombs, Assad said: "Let me fully answer
this. It's very important. This is part of the malicious
propaganda against Syria. First of all the chlorine gas is not
military gas. You can buy it anywhee."
The Syrian president has been fighting Islamist and other
rebels since 2011. Syria agreed in 2013 to destroy its entire
chemical weapons program under a deal brokered with the United
States and Russia after hundreds of people were killed in a
sarin gas attack on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.
In the interview excerpt, Assad did not explicitly deny that
his forces used the gas, but emphasized that chlorine was not
fit for military use.
"It's not very effective. It's not used as military gas.
That's very self-evident. Traditional arms is more important
than chlorine," he told CBS. "And if it was very effective, the
terrorists would have used it on a larger scale."
Secretary of State John Kerry said last week the United
States was deeply disturbed by reports that Syrian government
forces attacked the town of Sarmin using chlorine as a weapon.
In another portion of the CBS interview released on
Thursday, Assad said he was open to dialogue with the United
States.
The full interview will be broadcast on Sunday on CBS' "60
Minutes."
(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by W Simon)