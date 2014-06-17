(Adds details, quote, context)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, June 17 Chemical weapons inspectors
who came under attack while investigating claims of chlorine gas
attacks in Syria last month found information suggesting that
similar chemicals had indeed been used, the global chemical
weapons watchdog said on Tuesday.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,
which is overseeing the destruction of Syria's chemical
stockpile, said inspectors had information pointing to chlorine
gas-like chemicals having been used despite having been forced
to cut short their mission after the attack.
"Despite the grave incident which prevented the fact-finding
mission from conducting an important field visit, the team was
able to prepare a preliminary report," the organisation said in
a statement.
"The information that was available to the fact-finding
mission lends credence to the view that toxic chemicals - most
likely pulmonary irritating agents, such as chlorine - have been
used in Syria," the body said.
The inspectors, from a joint OPCW/United Nations
fact-finding team, were travelling to the central province of
Hama to investigate allegations of illegal chlorine attacks by
government forces when their convoy came under attack.
No team members were injured in the attack, which the Syrian
government blamed on rebel fighters.
President Bashar al-Assad, whose forces have been battling
rebels trying to unseat him for more than three years, agreed
last year to hand over Syria's entire chemical weapons stockpile
after hundreds of people were killed in a sarin gas attack near
Damascus.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and
Ralph Boulton)