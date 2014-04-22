* Opposition says chlorine used in three areas this month
* Chlorine not declared by Syria to chemical weapons
watchdog
* Canisters likely delivered by air-dropped barrel bombs
* Deadline for removal of chemical weapons is April 27
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, April 22 Chlorine gas attacks in Syria
this month, if proven, expose a major loophole in an
international deal to remove chemical weapons from the war-torn
country and suggest chemical warfare could persist after the
removal operation has finished.
President Bashar al-Assad agreed with the United States and
Russia to dispose of his chemical weapons - an arsenal that
Damascus had never previously formally acknowledged - after
hundreds of people were killed in a sarin gas attack on the
outskirts of the capital last August.
Washington and its Western allies said it was Assad's forces
who unleashed the nerve agent, in the world's worst chemical
attack in a quarter-century. The government blamed the rebel
side in Syria's civil war, which is now in its fourth year.
Syria has vowed to hand over or destroy its entire arsenal
by the end of this week, but still has roughly 14 percent of the
chemicals it declared to the Organisation for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
In addition, chlorine gas that was never included on the
list submitted to the OPCW is now allegedly being used on the
battlefield, leading some countries to consider requesting an
investigation, possibly through the United Nations.
Attacks this month in several areas of the country share
characteristics that have led analysts to believe that there is
a coordinated chlorine campaign, with growing evidence that it
is the government side dropping the bombs.
The U.S. State Department, which is examining the
allegations, said on Tuesday that if the Syrian government used
chlorine with the intent to kill or harm this would violate the
Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which it joined as part of
last September's Geneva agreement to give up its chemical
weapons.
"The use of any toxic chemical with the intent to cause
death or harm is a clear violation of the convention," said
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
YELLOW CANISTERS
In the rebel-held village of Kfar Zeita in the central
province of Hama, 125 miles (200 km) north of Damascus,
opposition activists uploaded video of people choking and being
fed oxygen following what they said were bombs dropped from
helicopters on April 11 and 12.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos, and
activists regularly make similar claims, but further footage of
canisters provided an indication of what had happened.
One of the canisters had only partially exploded, and the
marking CL2 was written along its side. CL2 is the symbol for
chlorine gas. Also visible was "Norinco" - China's biggest arms
maker.
Repeated calls to China North Industries Group Corporation,
or Norinco, went unanswered.
Canisters pictured in three separate areas were all painted
yellow - complying with international standards on industrial
gas colour codes indicating chlorine.
Since April 11, there have been repeated attacks on Kfar
Zeita and also on the town of Al-Tamana'a in north west Idlib on
Friday that shared the same characteristics.
Activists said helicopters dropped improvised barrel bombs
with a chlorine canister enclosed, which led to casualties.
If inhaled, chlorine gas - a deadly agent widely used in
World War One - turns to hydrochloric acid in the lungs, which
can lead to internal burning and drowning through a reactionary
release of water in the lungs.
Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, head of British-based chemical
biological radiological and nuclear consultancy firm Secure Bio,
said he was "reasonably satisfied that chlorine has been used".
"The evidence is pretty compelling," he said.
DOMESTIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
Amy Smithson, a leading American chemical weapons expert at
the Monterey Institute, said that unless tests are run, it is
not certain that chlorine was used or some similar agent.
"Once the Syrian government gets the remainder of the
declared chemicals out, pressure should mount for Syria to
revise its declaration again, to cough up the remainder of their
offensive chemical programme," she said, questioning whether
Syria had weaponised its domestic chemical industry.
Chlorine, a so-called dual-use chemical that has industrial
uses, is not on the list of chemical weapons submitted to the
OPCW but was produced in Syria before the war. It should have
been declared if the government has it, an OPCW spokesman said.
On Monday, opposition groups reported a further attack, this
time 20 miles (30 km) northeast of Kfar Zeita in the town of
Telminnes. Video footage was posted on YouTube by several
opposition groups of men, women and children being treated in a
field hospital.
Many appeared to have trouble breathing and medics held them
down. One boy who looked less than 10 years old shook as a medic
poured a liquid on his eyes and in his mouth.
A Reuters photograph of another young boy who had been
transferred to a hospital closer to the Turkish border showed
him lying dead on a stretcher with blood around his mouth.
Medics said he had been exposed to chlorine gas at Telminnes.
Videos from the site of Monday's bombing showed the same
yellow canisters, this time twisted from an explosion.
Eliot Higgins, a British-based researcher who trawls daily
through online videos of Syria's civil war to verify weapons in
them, said that these "chlorine bombs" have similar features to
improvised barrel bombs the army has used in the war.
He said one bomb from Kafr Zeita shows metal rods,
consistent with other large government barrel bomb designs, to
hold the impact fuse plate in place.
Another video of an exploded barrel bomb shows a canister
inside the barrel, which has fins on the back and what appear to
be explosives around the top of the canister with a detonation
cord.
"The interesting thing about these new videos is that
there's the same blue det cord you see in other DIY barrel
bombs," Higgins said.
Hundreds of videos confirm barrel bombs have been dropped
from helicopters. Rebels have access to large rockets and
missiles but there has never been a case reported of the
opposition using air-dropped munitions nor commandeering a
helicopter.
GREY AREA
A United Nations inquiry found in December that chemical
weapons were likely used in five attacks in 2013, though it did
not apportion blame. The nerve agent sarin was likely used in
four of the five attacks, the inquiry found.
The OPCW mission to extract Assad's chemicals has been beset
by delays and inconsistencies. On Thursday, Reuters reported
that Syria had submitted a "more specific" list of its chemical
weapons to the OPCW after discrepancies were reported by
inspectors on the ground, officials said.
Although it's not public, officials have said the list
includes more than 500 tonnes of highly toxic chemical weapons,
such as sulphur mustard and precursors for sarin, as well as
more than 700 tonnes of bulk industrial chemicals.
The OPCW, which is overseeing the destruction with the
United Nations, has taken an inventory of the chemicals and
facilities Syria reported to the joint mission, but has not
looked into whether the list may have been incomplete.
"Chlorine has a host of commercial uses. Actually, it's not
very toxic. Sarin is probably 2,000 to 3,000 times more toxic.
You and I can buy chlorine in a shop," chemical weapons
specialist De Bretton-Gordon said.
This makes it a grey area, he said, as industrial-use
chlorine in canisters - which is what these bombs appear to be -
is not strictly a chemical weapon until it is used as one.
Nevertheless, he says, "the OPCW and others have been
frankly naive."
(Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in The Hague, Ben
Blanchard in Beijing, Louis Charbonneau at the United Nations
and Reuters TV; Editing by Giles Elgood and Will Waterman)