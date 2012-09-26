BEIRUT, Sept 26 The rebel Free Syrian Army claimed responsibility for twin bombings on Wednesday that targeted one of Syria's top military command buildings in the capital Damascus.

"The Free Army hit the General Staff building in Damascus' Umayyad Square and dozens were killed in the two powerful blasts," the information office for the FSA military council said in a statement. Syria's Information Minister Omran Zoabi had earlier said that the blasts caused only material damage.