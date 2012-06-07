BEIRUT Fierce fighting broke out in the outskirts of Syria's capital, Damascus, and surrounding suburbs late on Wednesday, anti-government activists said.

Residents in Damascus city centre said they heard heavy gunfire from the fighting, while activists in nearby suburbs s a id they heard explosions and machinegun fire. In some areas, local activists reported seeing helicopters buzzing overhead.

Syrian rebels in the 15-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad's rule have been trying to bring the fight closer to the government's stronghold.

While Assad's forces have maintained control of the capital and northern business hub Aleppo, fighting has been increasing in and around the cities.

Syrian rebels said earlier this week they had abandoned a U.N.-backed ceasefire, accusing the government of too much bloodshed and arguing the move was to defend residents. Fierce clashes with state forces have raged since then.

Heavy gunbattles also erupted in Jobar, a district on the outskirts of Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

No casualties were reported by the activists, and such reports are difficult to verify as the government has restricted international media's access into Syria.

