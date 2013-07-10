* Ayrout wants "balance of terror" to turn tide of conflict
AMMAN, July 10 An influential Islamist cleric
turned rebel commander urged Syrian insurgents on Wednesday to
focus their war on President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite heartland
to create a "balance of terror" and help turn the tide of the
conflict.
After seizing large tracts of Syria's north and east and
parts of the centre, the rebels - short of heavy weaponry - have
struggled to weaken Assad's grip over most major cities and his
western Alawite communal stronghold along the Mediterranean
coast that so far has been largely unscathed by the civil war.
"One has to concentrate on their strongholds and on their
dwellings and their infrastructure. If (Alawites) continue
living as they're doing in peace and safety while wedded to the
regime they will not be affected. They will not think of
abandoning Assad," said Islamist Sheikh Anas Ayrout.
He led anti-Assad street demonstrations in the coastal city
of Banias early on in the conflict before forming one of the
most influential and powerful rebel brigades.
Ayrout's rebels are part of the Islamic Syrian Liberation
Front, an umbrella group comprising several of the most
formidable formations, with thousands of fighters. Ayrout is
also a member of the opposition Syrian National Coalition.
The uprising led by Syria's Sunni Muslim majority is
increasingly rallying around Islamist appeals. This has
heightened fear among Alawites, whose faith derives from Shi'ite
Islam and who comprise about 12 percent of the population, and
other minorities of a radical Sunni ascendancy in which hostile
al Qaeda-affiliated groups would hold sway.
"(Alawites) are relaxed while areas that have slipped out of
regime control are always under shelling (by government forces),
always in pain," Ayrout said, referring to mainly Sunni areas of
the north, centre and east of the countryy. "If you do not
create a balance of terror, the battle will not be decided."
Over 100,000 people have died in Syria's two-year conflict.
It began because Assad's forces fired live ammunition at
pro-democracy demonstrations, provoking an armed insurrection.
SLIDE INTO SECTARIAN WAR
Alawites became identified with irregular "shabbiha" militia
unleashed against anti-Assad protesters earlier in the uprising
and later with elite army forces bombarding Sunni areas, leading
many Alawites to fear bloody reprisals if Assad is toppled.
While Alawite figures in the opposition have called on the
community to sever links with Assad, they say Alawites must not
be targeted on the basis of presumed communal loyalty.
But sectarian attacks on civilians are now common and entire
villages of Sunnis and Alawites have been emptied by fighters.
Ayrout acknowledged that rebels operating in Jabal al-Akrad
and Jabal al-Turkman, two mountainous regions that overlook the
coast and are under constant army shelling, had ejected Alawite
inhabitants from several local villages.
"We have to drive them out of their homes like they drove us
out. They have to feel pain like we feel pain," Ayrout told
Reuters by telephone from Istanbul, where he attended a meeting
of the opposition National Coalition, of which he is a member.
The insurgency against four decades of family rule by Assad
and his late father has become the bloodiest of the Arab Spring
revolt against autocratic elites common across the region.
While thousands of Alawite militiamen and troops have been
killed, the majority of civilians killed have been Sunnis,
according to opposition monitoring groups tracking the violence.
"We do not favour a sectarian war. But they brought it upon
themselves," said Ayrout, an ultra-conservative Salafist whose
father was a well-known Sufi Muslim preacher in Syria.
"They preferred to side with Bashar and large numbers among
them are now responsible for the destruction and the killings.
They will have to face trial and justice if they want to
continue living with us."
Alawites have dominated Syria's power structure through
their control of the army and security apparatus for decades.
During the 1970-2000 rule of Hafez al-Assad, many Alawites
moved to cities and towns in the hitherto mostly Sunni coastal
region from the nearby Alawite Mountains, drawn by jobs in the
army, security services and government.
Alawites now make up a significant part of the coastal
population. The two main ports, Latakia and Tartous, serve as
conduits for Russian weapons deliveries to Assad's forces.
