* Group of Western, Arab states, Turkey to meet on Saturday
* Opposition source: Arms for insurgents is main agenda item
* West: Meeting more about rebel unity, rejecting extremism
* Turkey calls for "humanitarian corridor" in Syria conflict
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, April 19 Syria's opposition says it
hopes their international backers meeting in Istanbul on
Saturday will give teeth to a tacit agreement that arming rebel
groups is the best way to end the dynastic rule of President
Bashar al-Assad.
The 11-nation "core group" of the Friends of Syria,
including the United States, European and Arab nations, has been
deadlocked over how to remove Assad, whose security forces
killed and arrested thousands of protesters who took to the
streets to demand democratic reforms in March 2011.
More than 70,000 have been killed in the revolt and
subsequent civil war. But a military stalemate has set in and
much of Syria left in ruins because of a divided and ineffective
opposition, a lack of action by foreign allies and Assad's
ability to rely on support from Russia, Iran and China.
A senior Syrian opposition source who took part in
preliminary meetings in Istanbul before the conference said that
Saturday would be a "turning point".
"The main reason behind this meeting is to arm the Syrian
rebels. The (Friends of Syria) have acknowledged our right to
defend ourselves, now they have to provide us with the means,"
the source said on condition of anonymity as he did not want to
say on-record that an agreement has almost been reached.
At the last conference in Rome, the United States said it
would give non-lethal aid directly to rebels for the first time
and more than double its support to Syria's civilian opposition.
A communique from that meeting said participants "underlined
the need to change the balance of power on the ground" and help
the Syrian people and rebels "exercise self-defence".
But Western powers among the Friends pointedly did not offer
weapons, reflecting their alarm at the rise of radical Islamist
groups like the Nusra Front in the insurgent ranks.
The rebel source said arms and ammunition would be delivered
by Gulf Arab states like Saudi Arabia and Qatar while the United
States and others would focus on training and non-lethal aid.
"Some just want to provide non-lethal stuff, which is fine.
These things are also needed. Along with intelligence help and
training," he said.
WEST DIFFERS OVER PRIORITIES AT MEETING
Two Western diplomats said the main purpose of Saturday's
Istanbul meeting was not to approve arms shipments.
One diplomat said that among the main objectives would be to
get clear commitments from the Syrian National Coalition to take
a firm stance against extremism and to improve their unity and
planning for the post-Assad era.
A second diplomat said the "meeting is not about arming the
rebels - some people have leapt to conclusions, including the
Syrians, but this meeting is not about weapons.
"The meeting is about 'more for more', 'promises for
promises'. If the opposition can give more, then we can give
more. We are talking about more political commitments, like an
inclusive political vision, chemical weapons assurances, how to
behave as a fighting force, how they see a Syria after Assad.
"After this, we can give more ambitious help, humanitarian
and non-humanitarian aid, but not weapons. There are plenty of
ways to support the armed opposition without giving weapons."
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Wednesday that
Washington is dispatching army planners to Jordan as
neighbouring Syria's conflict worsens but he signalled deep
misgivings about direct U.S. military intervention.
Rebels say U.S. officers have been training in Jordan groups
of moderate rebels mainly from Deraa and Damascus province in
recent months on intelligence gathering and the use of arms.
Referring to the Jordan training, the rebel source said
there was now a clear approach from the Friends of Syria to
provide weapons to rebels who are part of the Syrian National
Coalition's military arm.
"Things are changing now and the Americans are sending
troops to Jordan, the way the international community was
dealing with the regime has changed now. They also want actions
and it is time to get rid of (Assad) for good," he said.
HUMANITARIAN CORRIDOR
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said late on
Thursday that it was important to establish a humanitarian aid
corridor in Syria. He cited a need for a clear and determined
stance to provide assistance to those Syrians trying to stay
alive under bombardment.
Syrian government forces had fired 205 Scud missiles from
Damascus to Aleppo in the last few months, he said. "It is now
time to act on war crimes. They must be held to account. Nobody
could say these are not war crimes," Davutoglu said of the
missile strikes in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.
George Sabra, deputy head of the Syrian National Coalition,
told Reuters that the growth of extremism in Syria arose from a
lack of action by world powers.
"(They) acknowledged our right to defend ourselves and when
you acknowledge someone's right you need to provide him with
what is commensurate with this right."
