* Germany calls for rebels to distance themselves from
extremists
* Opposition demands support for weapons supply
* U.S. expected to provide fresh non-lethal aid
By Mariam Karouny and Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, April 20 Syrian opposition figures
voiced frustration with their international backers on Saturday
in the face of reluctance from some to supply the rebels with
weapons and a call for them to distance themselves from
extremist forces.
Speaking at a meeting of the Friends of Syria in Istanbul,
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said Germany was
sceptical about supplying weapons to the rebels but said the
subject should be discussed by the European Union.
One senior opposition figure said arms were already being
sent from some countries but acknowledging this at the meeting
would provide cover for countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar to
openly help the rebels.
"The world must know if they don't agree on our right to
receive weapons this will be the last meeting the opposition
attend. We will not attend any meetings after this," he told
Reuters.
Washington plans to provide about $100 million in new
non-lethal aid to the Syrian opposition that could include for
the first time battlefield support equipment such as body armour
and night-vision goggles, a U.S. official said on Friday.
Secretary of State John Kerry was expected to announce the
new aid package, which would mark a recalibration of U.S. policy
toward Syrian rebel groups at Saturday's meeting. Fresh U.S.
humanitarian aid for Syrian refugees is also likely.
The new assistance would stop short of supplying weapons to
rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
It is also far less than what is sought by Syrian opposition
leaders, U.S. allies Britain and France and some U.S. lawmakers.
The senior opposition official called on those reluctant to
supply weapons to say so openly, which Westerwelle did on the
sidelines of the meeting.
"We expect from the opposition that they clearly distance
themselves in Syria from terrorist and extremist forces," he
told reporters.
"We are sceptical as the German government when it comes to
delivering weapons because we are concerned that weapons could
fall into the wrong, namely extremist, hands, but it is a matter
that must now be discussed in the European Union."
NEGOTIATION RULED OUT
Another senior opposition source rejected the idea of any
foreign interference in the future of Syria.
"The international community cannot ask us for anything.
What country we have after Assad is for us the Syrians to decide
it is not for the international community," he said.
"After two years of this and the regime now using Scud,
chemical weapons and getting help from Iran and Russia they come
and tell us they want guarantees from us? How could they do
this?" he added.
The 11-nation "core group" of the Friends of Syria,
including the United States, European and Arab nations, has been
deadlocked over how to remove Assad, whose security forces
killed and arrested thousands of protesters who took to the
streets to demand democratic reforms in March 2011.
Syria's opposition said earlier it hoped the Istanbul
meeting would give teeth to a tacit agreement that arming rebel
groups is the best way to end Assad's rule.
One Syrian rebel leader said on Saturday only force could
end the country's two-year conflict and ruled out the
possibility of any negotiation with Assad's administration other
than over its exit.
"There is no solution with this regime through negotiation.
This (conflict) will not be settled other than by force,"
Brigadier Selim Idris, head of a military command, told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Istanbul.
"Maybe in its final stages, when the regime feels it has lost
everything, it might want to negotiate for its exit."
More than 70,000 have been killed in the revolt and
subsequent civil war. But a military stalemate has set in and
much of Syria is left in ruins because of a divided and
ineffective opposition, a lack of action by foreign allies and
Assad's ability to rely on support from Russia and Iran.
