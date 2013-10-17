* Syrian deputy PM says 'Geneva 2' meeting scheduled
* Russia, U.S. and U.N. envoy say dates not set
* Russia, U.S. announced plan to convene conference in May
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Oct 17 A senior Syrian official said on
Thursday that a long-delayed international conference aimed at
ending his country's civil war was scheduled for Nov. 23-24, but
co-organisers Russia and the United States said no date had been
set.
A spokeswoman for the U.N. Syria peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi
also cast doubt on the statement, saying the timing of the
conference intended to bring Syria's government and opposition
together had not yet been agreed.
Syrian Deputy Prime Minister Qadri Jamil gave what he said
were the dates for the meeting during a news conference in
Moscow. He later told Reuters: "This is what (U.N.
Secretary-General) Ban Ki-moon is saying, not me."
Hours later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich said: "We shouldn't get ahead of ourselves."
"It is not a matter for Syrian officials but the
responsibility of U.N. Secretary General to announce and set
dates agreed with all sides," he said.
The United States seconded that.
"We have discussed potential dates but nothing has been
finalized," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily
briefing. "No date is final until it is set and announced by the
U.N."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who has suggested the
conference be held sometime in mid-November, will attend a
meeting of the "Friends of Syria," including Western and Gulf
Arab countries, in London on Oct. 22 where the peace talks will
be discussed, Psaki added.
Brahimi spokeswoman Khawla Mattar said she did not expect a
date to be announced before early November.
"We are still not announcing a date because we don't think
they are finalised or agreed by all parties," Mattar said.
But she said a deputy to Brahimi, Nasser al-Kidwa, would
meet with Syrian opposition representatives in Istanbul and
other capitals to "discuss with them their readiness for
specific dates in November."
'DEAD END'
The deal reached last month for Syria to scrap its chemical
weapons rekindled efforts to convene the conference, dubbed
"Geneva 2," which Russia and the United States have been trying
to organise since May.
Jamil has made several visits to Russia during the conflict,
which has killed more than 115,000 people since it began in
March 2011, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
monitoring group.
He said the conference was needed because "everyone is at a
dead end - a military and political dead end.
"Geneva is a way out for everyone: the Americans, Russia,
the Syrian regime and the opposition. Whoever realises this
first will benefit. Whoever does not realise it will find
himself overboard, outside the political process."
The prospect of a peace conference raises questions over
whether Iran will be invited to the Syria peace talks, something
Washington has pushed back at unless Tehran states publicly that
it would support a transition government in Syria. That would
mean Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should step down.
Psaki said Brahimi and Kerry discussed Iran's participation
in a Syria peace conference at their meeting in London on
Monday.
"We continue to discuss with our allies and stakeholders
whether Iran should participate," Psaki said, adding: "Our
position remains the same, which is that any party (which) would
be included in Geneva 2 must accept and publicly support the
Geneva communique," which calls for a transitional government in
Syria.
"That is not what Iran has done, and if they were to do that
we would be more open to their participation," Psaki added.