ISTANBUL, April 20 German Foreign Minister Guido
Westerwelle said on Saturday the Syrian opposition must distance
itself from "terrorist and extremist" forces and said Germany
was sceptical about supplying weapons to the rebels.
"We expect from the opposition that they clearly distance
themselves in Syria from terrorist and extremist forces,"
Westerwelle told reporters in Istanbul at a meeting of Syrian
opposition leaders and their international backers.
"We are sceptical as the German government when it comes to
delivering weapons because we are concerned that weapons could
fall into the wrong, namely extremist, hands, but it is a matter
that must now be discussed in the European Union."
