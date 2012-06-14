GENEVA, June 14 Major powers are working towards
holding a crisis meeting on Syria in Geneva on June 30 to try to
get a tattered peace plan back on track, diplomats said on
Thursday.
Kofi Annan, the United Nations-Arab League mediator, has
called for convening the Contact Group as soon as possible but
there has been U.S. opposition to Iran's involvement.
"It is not confirmed but people are still working toward
something on the 30th," a diplomat told Reuters. "We're moving
toward the 30th but nothing is confirmed," said another.
Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi declined to confirm the
tentative arrangements.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)