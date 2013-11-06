* Lawlessness not confined to rebel territory
* In capital long controlled by police, crime unpunished
* Residents blame theft, violence on government militias
DAMASCUS, Nov 6 When armed men appeared at a
home in the northern Damascus district of Rukn al-Din, they told
the elderly woman who answered the door they were state security
forces carrying out a routine inspection.
Then they made off with her valuables.
When the crime was reported, police refused to investigate -
a sign, say residents, of the impunity of President Bashar
al-Assad's security forces and allied militias blamed for a wave
of abductions, theft and property seizures.
Echoing complaints from rebel-held territory, where shadowy
armed groups abuse and exploit civilians on the other side of
the frontline, Syrians in the capital say the
problem there has been exacerbated by the expansion of militias
known as Popular Committees, which form part of Assad's response
to the uprising now in its third year.
On joining a local committee, the new member gets a monthly
stipend, a Kalashnikov rifle and a mandate to join vigilante
operations throughout the neighbourhood.
However, with so many armed men now patrolling turf and with
little oversight, many in Damascus say the government is
sanctioning little more than a network of robbers.
The thieves in Rukn al-Din, a middle class area nestled
under the army-controlled hills that hem the north of the city,
struck at prayer time - a moment in the day when they knew many
residents would be at the local mosque. They said they were from
State Security - not an organisation Syrians say no to - and
said they were doing a routine neighbourhood check.
"They clearly knew there would be only an elderly woman at
home at that hour," said a man who is close to the family and
was present at the home after the robbery.
"They told her to bring all the home's valuables and place
them on the kitchen table - so as to ensure her belongings were
safe while the men freely inspected her home".
She did as they asked, bringing out jewellery belonging to
herself and her daughters, and all the family cash - a sizeable
sum in times when civil war has left people wary of banks.
"She was still making them tea when they made off with
everything. By the time we got back, they had completely
disappeared," said the family friend.
The family tried to file a police report, but the precinct
chief refused to follow it up.
"When we told him the perpetrators identified themselves as
State Security, he went pale in the face and threw his arms in
the air. He said he could not get involved, that he was not
going to mess with state security," the man said.
"Basically, we're all fair game. No one looks out for us."
The identities of those involved are withheld for their
safety. Restrictions on media reporting in Syria prevent
journalists from approaching officials for comment on cases.
"WILD, WILD WEST"
One Damascus lawyer, who routinely deals with missing
persons and accusations against state employees, described life
in many government-controlled areas as the "Wild, Wild West".
"In my district, Popular Committee guys receive a 15,000
pound ($90) monthly stipend from the government," she said,
referring to an area in the south of the city. "But they get a
gun and a carte blanche to bully and rob the rest of us."
She echoes a common resentment toward the Popular
Committees, even among supporters of the Syrian government who
feel they are a necessary evil and protect them from rebels
camped in the suburbs, some of them with a taste for vengeance
against religious minorities they see as Assad loyalists.
Even though Committees do not have great official authority
- they report to neighbourhood State Security chiefs - their
word carries weight because they are trusted by the higher
authorities to know who among the locals might be a
"trouble-maker" - a sympathiser with the rebels.
This power, locals say, has led to wanton acts and personal
vendettas that leave others in the district feeling vulnerable.
One woman from an area close to the frontline east of the
centre recounted how, a few months ago, her 20-year-old son was
snatched at a checkpoint near his home that was manned by a
Popular Committee, among them young men who knew him.
"To this day, we don't know why they did that. Maybe my son
upset someone in the committee. Maybe they were in a bad mood.
We don't know," said the woman, who used the name Um Hassan.
The young man was released after nearly eight months
detained without trial or due process. His feet looked "like
bear claws, swollen and cracked from all the beatings", his
mother said. No reason was ever given for his detention, and Um
Hassan fears retribution from the committee if she complains.
"Let's just count our blessings and stay out of trouble,"
she said, reflecting a general mood among Damascus civilians.
BLIND EYE
The tribulations of residents in government-controlled areas
are matched by those in rebel regions, covering much of the
country, where many fighters have resorted to looting.
But alarmingly for many in the capital, who for decades
enjoyed the day-to-day security that came with the ubiquitous
police presence which kept Assad in power, that state apparatus
now seems to be turning a blind eye - at the very least - to
what seems like random violence and property crime.
In central Damascus, several high profile cases of robbery
have hit neighbourhoods close to imposing buildings housing
branches of the State Security service - areas where no stranger
stays unnoticed for long, and where Syrians would, in the past,
never dare to defy the law.
"Not a single ant moves around here without State Security
knowing," said one person living near such an establishment. Yet
robberies have occurred and law enforcement officials have often
refused to intervene, several residents have said..
Some in the city have lost out in other ways.
In the prosperous southwestern district of Kafar Souseh,
many luxurious and fully furnished homes with absentee owners
are now squatted by army officers or state security officials.
They moved in weeks ago when they believed a U.S. military
strike on Syria was imminent, feeling safer inside the city than
in their garrison towns in the suburbs.
Travellers have also been victims. One man, whose first name
is Issam, recalled an inter-city coach trip to Damascus after
which passengers found their luggage had been systematically
ransacked and stolen by soldiers and militiamen at checkpoints -
apparently in collusion with the bus driver.
Several other people in the capital told similar stories.
Even in the heart of the capital, considered the most secure
part of Syria and firmly in government hands, checkpoints have
turned into places of petty theft.
Throughout the city, grocers located near checkpoints have
cut back stocks of ready-to-eat food because soldiers and state
security men routinely help themselves to anything from
chocolate to bread and cheese without paying.
"Or they give me 5 pounds for something that cost me 50
pounds wholesale, and they know I can't argue with them," said
Abu Abdo. "So now I only stock cleaning products and fresh
vegetables that they can't eat right away. And no more candy!"