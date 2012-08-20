AMMAN A helicopter gunship attack on the Damascus suburb of Daraya killed at least 12 people on Monday and several other parts of the city came under aerial bombardment by President Bashar al-Assad's forces, residents and opposition activists said.

A YouTube video, which could not be independently verified, showed several people with missing heads and limbs in the wake of the attack on the conservative Sunni Muslim southern suburb, from where Free Syrian army rebels have been operating.

Activists and residents also reported helicopter rocket and machinegun fire in the southwestern suburb of al-Mouadamiya and the eastern suburbs of Akraba and Deir al-Assafir, as well as the Damascus neighbourhood of Kfar Souseh. An activist group earlier reported at least 12 dead in al-Mouadamiya.

