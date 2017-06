A member of the Free Syrian Army fighter guards a street as civilians flee the violence from the Damascus suburbs of Kfarbatna August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar al-Khani

AMMAN Syrian state television said four people were wounded in an explosion in Damascus on Sunday in an attack it described as "terrorism".

Damascus residents said the explosion occurred near the army and air force headquarters in Mahdi bin Barakeh neighbourhood in the Abu Rummaneh district. Video footage from activists showed plumes of white smoke rising from the area.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)