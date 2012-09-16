* Syrian government starts school year
* Heavy bombardment in southern Damascus suburb
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Sept 16 Forces loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad pounded southern suburbs of the Syrian capital to flush
out rebels on Sunday, residents said, as the government
restarted the school year to give a semblance of normality to
the war-torn country.
Since a pro-democracy movement started in March 2011,
Assad's administration has played it down to give an impression
of order, even after the killing of thousands of peaceful
protesters turned the uprising into an armed revolt.
Even now that there is heavy fighting in every province,
Assad appears determined to continue ruling as in peacetime.
The state news agency said more than 5 million students
would return to the country's 22,000 schools, excluding an
unspecified number damaged by war or housing refugees.
It was impossible to verify how many actually went back as
the government restricts access to the country for journalists.
"Some of the schools have opened, but really children are
too afraid to go," said Abo Adnan, an activist from the central
city of Hama which has seen heavy fighting for months.
"You know we have army checkpoints every few metres and
there are snipers everywhere. Only two or three schools opened
in Hama today," he said.
Many say that, in the heat of war, families are too scared
to send their children back and some teachers will remain home.
In rebel-held parts of Syria, fighters have taken over the
two-storey school buildings to use as bases and some classrooms
are used for prisoners.
Assad's forces have dropped bombs over these schools and
many stand in ruin.
The United Nations has said the ministry of education
reported that nearly 10 percent of schools across the country
had been damaged or destroyed and 800 sheltered families
uprooted by fighting, although the U.N. said the government had
started moving some out to make way for pupils.
DAMASCUS BOMBARDMENT
A resident of Damascus said the sound of bombardment
overnight from the south of the capital was the heaviest she
could remember, and continued into Sunday. Black smoke could be
seen rising from an area around the southern neighbourhood of
Hajar al-Aswad.
Troops had surrounded Hajar al-Aswad and the district of
Qadam next to it, she said. "We've heard the army has deployed
inside the districts but we don't know," she said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based
violence watchdog, said that 70 people, mostly civilians, were
killed on Sunday. It says 27,000 people have been killed in the
18-month-old uprising against Assad.
A resident in Hajar al-Aswad said that the artillery
offensive was a revenge attack after three Syrian soldiers who
were killed by rebels in the neighbourhood a day before.
On Saturday, 20 bodies, including a woman's, were found by
residents in the neighbouring district of Tadamon that had been
overrun by Assad's troops, activists said.
An activist in Tadamon said on Sunday that after weeks of
shelling no schools opened in his district today. "People here
forgot about the life that you live. They are just waiting for
God's help to kick Assad out," the activist said over Skype.
International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi is in Damascus for
talks with Assad and government officials but the veteran
Algerian diplomat says the mission is "nearly impossible".