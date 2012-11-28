BEIRUT Nov 28 Two explosions struck the eastern
Damascus district of Jaramana on Wednesday and casualties were
reported, activists and Syrian media said.
Addounia television broadcast footage of firemen hosing down
the blackened and charred hulks of two vehicles after what it
described as "terrorist explosions". It said there had been
deaths and injuries, without giving numbers.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition group
which has monitored the violence since Syria's uprising erupted
20 months ago, said the blasts were caused by two car bombs.