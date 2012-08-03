BEIRUT Aug 3 Syrian troops backed by dozens of
tanks and armoured vehicles stormed Damascus' southern district
of Tadamon on Friday, in an attempt to wrest back control of the
last rebel stronghold in the capital, a witness and activists
said.
Activists said most of the district was under the control of
government forces by early evening and that government troops
had executed at least 12 people. Their reports could not be
immediately verified.
"Thousands of soldiers have entered the neighbourhood, they
are conducting house to house raids," a resident said.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is trying to crush a
17-month revolt against his rule in which more than 18,000
people have been killed.
Two weeks ago, the fighting reached the streets of Damascus
in an operation the rebels called "Damascus volcano". But the
Syrian army launched a major counter-offensive, recapturing most
districts the rebels had seized including the central Midan
area.
The army has been trying to enter Tadamon for more than a week
but was held back by fierce resistance from the rebels.
"The helicopters shelled Tadamon overnight until 5:30 (2:30
GMT)," the witness said.