AMMAN, Sept 2 Four people were wounded in an explosion on Sunday near an army and airforce barracks in the Syrian capital Damascus and a rebel group said it had carried out the attack.

Damascus residents said the explosion occurred near the army and air force barracks in Mahdi bin Barakeh neighbourhood in the Abu Rummaneh district. Video footage from activists showed plumes of white smoke rising from the area.

The Grandsons of the Prophet brigade, a unit of the Free Syrian Army rebel group, claimed responsibility for the attack in a video statement broadcast on Arab satellite channels.

Syrian state television reported that four people were wounded in the explosion which it described as an act of terrorism.

Rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad have been increasingly targeting army roadblocks and fortifications in and around Damascus.