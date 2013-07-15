* Syrian troops move into rebel district of Damascus
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, July 15 Syrian troops backed by tanks and
artillery moved into a rebel-held district of Damascus on
Monday, stepping up efforts to drive opposition fighters from
the capital and build on battlefield gains elsewhere in the
country, a rebel commander said.
Opposition sources said troops loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad advanced into the neighbourhood of Qaboun after
subjecting the Sunni Muslim district to heavy shelling. Two
adjacent rebel-held neighbourhoods have been under sustained
fire in recent weeks to cut off the movement of rebel fighters.
Diplomats and security sources said Assad appeared intent on
securing the capital from rebels that pose a threat to his
troops, who are dug into positions in the centre of the city.
Backed by guerrillas from the Lebanese Shi'ite group
Hezbollah, Assad has recaptured important regions in central
Syria in the past two months, linking Damascus to his Alawite
heartland on the coast. His troops now appear focused on
eliminating the rebel threat to the capital.
Assad's gains, after more than two years of a war that has
killed more than 90,000 people, come amid growing signs of rebel
infighting that has pitted Islamist fighters against the
Western- and Arab-backed Free Syrian Army.
In Qaboun, Republican Guards troops detained hundreds of
people in public places to prevent rebel fighters from hitting
government troops as they breached rebel defences and entered
the district, activists said.
There was no immediate comment on the fighting from the
Syrian government and Reuters was not able to verify opposition
accounts.
REPUBLICAN GUARDS
Qaboun contains an industrial area through which rebels had
been linking up with opposition units in the north-eastern
suburb of Harasta.
Republican Guards units overran the industrial area and
besieged Qaboun with T-72 tanks while units on high ground in
the centre of the capital hit Qaboun with rockets and artillery,
according to a rebel commander there.
"They made inroads into Qaboun. We are still on the high
buildings but they took lots of civilians to prevent us from
hitting them," said Mohammad Abu al-Hoda of the Free Syrian
Army.
He said the hostages were being held in a mosque and two
schools.
The Qaboun Coordination Committee, an activist group, said
at least 60 people had been killed in Qaboun over the last few
days by the shelling and subsequent clashes.
A working class district, Qaboun was one of the first areas
of Damascus to demonstrate against four decades of rule by Assad
and his late father before becoming a centre of armed resistance
after security forces killed dozens of Sunni Muslim protesters.
The conflict has taken on a sectarian dimension seen
elsewhere in Syria, with Sunni Qaboun pitted against an adjacent
neighbourhood inhabited by members Assad's Alawite sect, an
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam that has dominated the state since the
1960s.
The opposition Syrian National Coalition said in a statement
that 200 people were trapped in a mosque in Qaboun and 40,000
civilians in Qaboun and nearby Barzeh have been under siege for
the last seven months and face the threat of being wiped out by
indiscriminate shelling.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition
monitoring group, said that the detained residents were able to
flee the mosque on Saturday. But it said locals were struggling
to cope with shortages of food and medicine and the presence of
snipers.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)