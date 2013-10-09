* At least 20 rebels killed there, activists say
* Area seen vital to control of highways south of capital
* Siege of rebels in southern suburbs causes acute shortages
* Assad trying to tighten grip on capital, central regions
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Oct 9 Iraqi and Lebanese Shi'ite militia
backed by Syrian army firepower overran a southern suburb of
Damascus on Wednesday, opposition activists said, in a blow to
Sunni Muslim rebels trying to hold onto strategic outskirts of
the capital.
At least 20 rebels were killed when Hezbollah guerrillas and
Iraqi militiamen captured the town of Sheikh Omar under cover of
Syrian army artillery and tank fire and aerial bombardment, the
activists said, with tens of Shi'ite fighters killed or wounded.
Sheikh Omar sits between two highways leading south of
Damascus that are crucial to supplying President Bashar
al-Assad's forces in the provinces of Deraa and Sweida on the
border with Jordan.
Syria's 2-1/2 year war has killed more than 120,000 people
and forced millions from their homes into sprawling refugee
camps in neighbouring countries.
It began with peaceful demonstrations against four decades
of iron rule by the Assad family. With regional powers backing
opposing sides in the conflict and Russia blocking Western
efforts to force Assad aside, there is little sign of an end to
the bloodshed.
Regional security officials say up to 60,000 fighters from
Iraq, Iran and Yemen and Hezbollah are present in Syria
supporting Assad, whose Alawite sect is an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam.
The country has also seen the influx of 30,000 Sunni Muslim
fighters to support the rebels, including foreign jihadists and
Syrian expatriates.
Hezbollah has acknowledged fighting openly in support of
Assad, its main patron together with Shi'ite Iran, but the group
does not comment on the specifics of its operations in the
country.
The deployment of the Iraqi and Lebanese militia has been
vital in preventing all southern approaches to Damascus from
falling into rebel hands, according to opposition sources and
the regional security officials.
The foreign Shi'ite fighters together with soldiers and
local paramilitaries loyal to Assad have been laying siege to
rebel-held southern suburbs of the capital near the Shi'ite
shrine of Saida Zainab for the past six months, residents say.
The siege has squeezed rebels in areas further to the centre
of the city and caused acute shortages of food and medicine that
have hit the civilian population.
FLOOD OF WOUNDED
Wardan Abu Hassan, a doctor at a makeshift hospital in
southern Damascus, said the facility and another nearby received
70 wounded people, both fighters and civilians, since 4.00 a.m.
The wounded came from Sheikh Omar and the nearby suburbs of
al-Thiabiya and al-Boueida, where the rebels were trying to hold
off the Shi'ite militia advance, he said.
"Most of the casualties are from air strikes, and fire from
tanks and multiple rocket launchers," the physician told
Reuters.
An opposition group, the Damascus Revolution Leadership
Council, said a baby girl died on Wednesday in the southern
district of Hajar al-Asswad from malnutrition caused by the
siege. The report could not be independently confirmed.
Rami al-Sayyed from the opposition Syrian Media Centre
mentoring group said rebel fighters were trying to hold off the
Hezbollah and Iraqi fighters in al-Thiabiya and al-Boueida.
"It is tough because the regime is providing Hezbollah and
the Iraqis with heavy artillery and rocket cover from high
ground," he said.
Sayyed said much of the fire was coming from the 56th army
brigade in the hilly region of Sahya. That area was evacuated
after the threat of U.S. strikes following a nerve gas attack in
August on other rebellious Damascus suburbs that killed
hundreds.
The area became operational again after the threat receded
following a deal to destroy Assad's chemical weapons arsenal,
Sayyed said.
Buoyed by the receding prospect of U.S. intervention, Assad
has been seeking to tighten his grip on the centre of the
country, the coast, areas along the country's main north-south
highway as well as the capital and its environs.
Large areas of southern Damascus, including the areas of
Hajar al-Assad and the Yarmouk refugee camp, are inhabited by
poor refugees from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, who have
been at the forefront of the revolt against Assad, as well as
Palestinian refugees.