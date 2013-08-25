(This story was reported by a journalist whose name has been
withheld for security reasons)
DAMASCUS Aug 25 Days after a suspected poison
gas attack killed hundreds of people in crop-growing suburbs,
residents of the Syrian capital say they are afraid their food
and water supplies may be contaminated.
Western countries believe President Bashar al-Assad's forces
carried out the worst chemical weapons attack since Iraqi leader
Saddam Hussein gassed thousands of Kurds in 1988. Syria's
government denies any role in the deaths and blames rebels.
Whoever is to blame, grandmother Hana said her three
daughters were now fretting about what to feed their children.
"They keep calling me throughout the day, and they are
frantic. They ask: 'Mum, what about the watermelon? Does it
absorb the chemicals? What about the milk?' I try to calm them
down, but I'm very worried myself. What if it takes years for
any effects to show up in the children?" she said.
The poison gas hit the Ghouta area, where acres upon acres
of agricultural land supply the capital of 3 million people with
fresh vegetables, meat and dairy.
"I hope God will protect us. Because I would really rather
plant my own tomatoes and vegetables, but how will they grow in
my third floor apartment? I don't even have a balcony," said Um
Hassan, another grandmother.
She it was the first time she was seriously worried about
food contamination since the U.S.-led invasion of neighbouring
Iraq made Syrians fear contamination of imported food.
The Syrian authorities have yet to respond with any clarity
about whether people need to take special precautions to protect
themselves from possible contamination.
It is not yet clear what poison or mixture of poisons were
responsible for the killings.
Sarin, which the United States and France believe was used
in previous, smaller incidents in Syria, mixes with water.
People can be exposed to it by touching or drinking contaminated
water, according to the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention. People can also be exposed by eating
contaminated food.
"Do we have to keep our windows closed? How long does the
poison stay in the air? I hear different things from people,"
said 40-year-old man who works as a physical therapist and lives
less than a 15-minute drive from one attack.
"Do we have to worry now about leaving the city? Are we
considered contagious?" he said.
UNUSUAL FEROCITY
Damascenes say the night of the poisoning, before dawn on
Aug 21, saw some of the loudest and most continuous bombardment
of the war.
"Where I live, we usually hear missile fire, and we hear it
pierce the air above us, and we hear it land in a thud and
explode," said a resident of Rukn al Din, where government
artillery fires upon nearby Jobar, a rebel-held area in Ghouta.
"But on Wednesday, I swear we heard it from new angles and
new places. It felt like the missiles were firing from all over
the city onto Ghouta," he said.
Whether Damascenes blame the government or the rebels for
the poisoning generally depends on which side they support.
"I couldn't say who did it ... But each side speaks with the
same conviction, blaming the other side. And we just want this
to end. We're exhausted," said Um Hassan.
Now that U.S. President Barack Obama is considering a
response, residents also have the prospect of Western military
action to contend with, after two and a half years of a war that
has already killed 100,000 people.
Ahmad, displaced for months into Damascus from Moadamiyeh,
another of the suburbs where the chemical attack took place,
said he no longer "cares what happens".
He now shares one room with his wife and their five children
in the basement of a downtown Damascus building where he works
as a superintendent.
"We've lost so much. We have no idea what the status of our
home is. We can't reach our neighbours who still live in our
street ... And you're asking me what I think about America
coming? Things can't get much worse."
