GENEVA Nov 25 Talks aimed at ending the war in
Syria will take place in Geneva on Jan. 22, the spokesman for
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday, ending six
months of wrangling over a date.
"We will go to Geneva with a mission of hope," said a
statement, which did not say who would attend and made no
mention of whether Iran would be invited, a question that has in
the past divided the United States and Russia, sponsors of the
talks.
But Ban expects "all regional and international partners to
demonstrate their meaningful support for constructive
negotiations", the statement said.
The talks are intended to bring the Syrian government and
opposition to the negotiating table for the first time, almost
three years into the conflict.
The goal of the conference, known as "Geneva 2", is to
implement the Geneva Communiqué of 30 June 2012, which provides
for the establishment of a transitional governing body with full
executive powers, including over military and security entities,
based on mutual consent.
Ban "expects that the Syrian representatives will come to
Geneva with a clear understanding that this is the objective,
and with a serious intention to end a war that has already left
well over 100,000 dead, driven almost nine million from their
homes, left countless missing and detained, sent tremors through
the region and forced unacceptable burdens on Syria's
neighbours," the statement said.
