SOCHI, Russia United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday he was confident Syria would meet a June 30 deadline to eliminate its entire chemical weapons programme under a US-Russian plan.

Syria has missed the deadline to hand over its stockpile of chemical weapons by February 5, prompting fears it could fail to fulfil the plan which helped avert a U.S.-led missile strike against President Bashar al-Assad's government.

"About these chemical weapons, I believe the process has been moving on rather smoothly even though there have been some delays," Ban told reporters after addressing a meeting of the International Olympic Committee in the Russian city of Sochi.

"Our target is June 30 this year. This may be a very tight target, but I believe that it can be done with the full support of the Syrian government," said Ban, who will attend the opening of the Winter Olympics in Sochi on Friday.

