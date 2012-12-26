BEIRUT Dec 26 The head of Syria's military
police has defected from the army and declared allegiance to the
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, according to a video
and a security source.
"I am General Abdelaziz Jassim al-Shalal, head of the
military police. I have defected because of the deviation of the
army from its primary duty of protecting the country and its
transformation into gangs of killing and destruction," the
officer said in a video published on YouTube.
A Syrian security source confirmed the defection but played
down its significance, saying that Shalal was due to retire and
had defected to "play hero."