ISTANBUL, Sept 3 A Syrian forensic medicine
expert with evidence of President Bashar al-Assad's involvement
in a chemical weapons attack near Aleppo in March has defected
to Turkey, the Istanbul-based opposition said on Tuesday.
Abdeltawwab Shahrour, head of the forensic medicine
committee in Aleppo, would make public his evidence of the Assad
administration's involvement in a March 19 chemical attack in
Khan al-Assal, a Syrian opposition coalition spokesperson said.
