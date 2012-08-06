BRIEF-Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
BEIRUT Aug 6 Syria's Prime Minister Riyad Hijab has defected from President Bashar al-Assad's administration and joined the opposition to his rule, a spokesman said on Monday in a statement broadcast on Al Jazeera television.
"I announce today my defection from the killing and terrorist regime and I announce that I have joined the ranks of the freedom and dignity revolution. I announce that I am from today a soldier in this blessed revolution," Hijab said in a statement read in his name by the spokesman.
The spokesman said Hijab was in a safe place.
(Refiles to correct date) * UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meeting support demand * Gold holds near Tuesday top of $1,295.97, highest since Nov 2016 * Palladium holding close to near 3-yr high By Vijaykumar Vedala BENGALURU, June 7 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, although still holding near its highest in seven months, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. A nationa