* Militant Islamists in rebel-held Syria intimidate
democrats
* Democracy activists say Qaeda-linked ISIL attacks critics
* Bloggers, journalists held, killed, missing, activists say
* Islamist militants call democrats against of Western
powers
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Nov 27 When he was agitating for
revolution, urging fellow Syrians to rise up against President
Bashar al-Assad, Abdullah dreaded the midnight knock at the door
from the secret police.
Now that the uprising has succeeded in his home town near
Aleppo, pro-democracy activists are living in fear again - and
this time those who brand them "traitor" don't bother to knock.
Two years ago, after Abdullah broke off his studies to run
social media campaigns against Assad, he was held and tortured
by security men. This summer, it happened again - only now it
was Islamist gunmen loyal to al Qaeda who smashed into his
family's house, broke everything in their way and took him off
to a cell where, once more, he was blindfolded and beaten.
"The sad thing is that those who were doing this were not
Assad's police," Abdullah told Reuters from Turkey, where he
managed to flee after his latest ordeal. "They were fighters who
were supposed to be fighting for freedom, our freedom.
"Back then they called me 'traitor' for demanding freedom.
These armed men also tortured me for calling for freedom."
His story is increasingly familiar across northern Syria,
where Assad's government has ceded territory to a bewildering
array of rival militias. The rising power is militant Islam and
men who see democracy as the work of the devil, or the West, a
system contrary to their hopes for a state ruled by religion.
Abdullah's experience also highlights the fragmentation of
Syria's opposition, which greatly complicates new international
efforts to end a civil war that has killed over 100,000.
Reuters spoke to 19 Syrians who describe themselves as
activists for democracy. All gave similar accounts of violence
and intimidation by militant Islamists in northern areas no
longer controlled by Assad's "mukhabarat" security services.
Most were students when Syria's Arab Spring protests began
in March 2011. All got involved in publicising demonstrations -
and documenting Assad's crackdown on them - using social media.
They went on, as self-taught journalists, to provide images and
reports for Syrians and international media as the war spread.
Some, like Abdullah, have now had to flee for their lives.
They, and those still inside Syria, say Islamist militants
have begun a campaign to silence them and free speech in
general. Last month, two media activists were shot dead in broad
daylight in Aleppo, Syria's biggest city. Some have been seized
and are being held. Others have simply disappeared.
AL QAEDA FEAR
In particular, those who spoke recounted the fear spread by
the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). The al
Qaeda-linked group, dominated by foreigners blooded in other
wars, from Libya to Iraq and Afghanistan, does not tolerate
critics.
"It is impossible for me to go to Syria now. I am wanted by
the regime and by al Qaeda," said Rami Jarrah, who ran a radio
station in the city of Raqqa until early October, when ISIL
gunmen shut it down and took away one of his colleagues.
Now living in Turkey, from where Radio ANA continues to
broadcast into Syria, Jarrah won early fame among "media
activists" in 2011, employing the English of his British
education to forge an international reputation blogging from
Damascus, where foreign news organisations had little access.
When a pen-name - "Alexander Page" - failed to shield his
identity, he fled the country but returned later to "liberated"
northern Syria, where he helped set up broadcasting in Raqqa.
The station's mistake, he said, was to open its airwaves to
phone-in callers venting grievances against the Islamists:
"People were calling in and saying ISIL did this and did
that. 'They closed my shop' or 'attacked my wife and forced the
hijab on her'," Jarrah said. The militants, online themselves,
accused him of "atheism" and put a price on his head.
Journalists have long faced suspicion and harassment from
rebels, gunmen forcing them to stop filming, sometimes seizing
equipment or raiding apartments and cafes where they have set up
"media centres" to share and distribute videos and reports.
But in recent months, events have taken a more sinister
turn. Several of those working in Aleppo have gone missing. In
some cases, their bodies have been found - tortured, shot and
left on the street. Friends and relatives of others have been
told by militants that the activists have been arrested.
Hazem Dakel, from Idlib, described what that could mean.
Now also living in Turkey, his ordeal began when two men on
a motorbike forced his car to a halt after he had been filming
in an area run by ISIL. Held in a house, they accused him of
"opposing Islam". He was lucky, and escaped through a window.
If he had any doubt what would have happened had he stayed,
a call from one of his captors to an acquaintance still in Syria
has since removed it: "They were planning to execute me on the
night I escaped," Dakel said. "They were going to take me to a
notorious abandoned factory where they execute people."
UNDER SURVEILLANCE
The militant Islamists have won respect among Syrians in the
north, partly by their fighting mettle, party by imposing order
where feuding among rival rebel warlords had broken out, partly
by ensuring supplies of food and medicines. But for democratic
activists, that does not excuse other failings.
"Our problem with them is ideological," said Jarrah. "They
want to force their ideology without asking our opinion.
"The regime deprived us of freedom of expression and they
are doing the same," he added. "Anyone liberal - or not Islamic
enough according to their standards - is getting arrested. They
want all local radios to broadcast from a centre they control."
Jarrah said he knows of at least 60 activists who have been
detained by al Qaeda gunmen or have simply gone missing.
One man still living in rebel-controlled territory near the
central city of Hama described the fear that still forces him to
conceal his identity - as he did when Assad held the area.
"I live in a liberated country area near Hama and I walk
around looking over my shoulder all the time," he said. "It is
like we are back to the old days when we were running from the
mukhabarat. But now we are running from our Islamist brothers."
Though he himself favours an Islamic state, the activist
said that his online condemnations of sectarian killings of
civilians who belonged to Assad's Alawite minority prompted
warnings from Islamist militants that he should keep quiet.
Like the government's security service, Islamist groups keep
a close eye on what activists are saying on the Web.
"They know everything," an activist from Deir al-Zor said.
"One word can get you killed or make you disappear ... They look
for our names, what we said to this newspaper or to that
magazine. They watch us like hawks. And then they act."
Rami Jarrah and others were publicly condemned in an online
post under the headline: "Western agents in Raqqa, or democracy
activists? In religious terms, is there much difference?"
In the middle of a civil war that shows little sign of
abating despite international plans for a peace conference in
January, Syrians have limited means to oppose the armed groups.
Jarrah said those who campaigned for free speech must bear
some blame for their predicament: "We used to say 'It's OK, they
believe in God and fight on the frontlines'," he said.
"So we ignored their atrocities."
Abdullah, the activist who fled Aleppo province, argued that
the experience of standing up to the Assad family after four
decades of submission would mean Syrians may more quickly break
the new "barrier of fear" to speak up against al Qaeda.
There have been signs of anti-Islamist demonstrations.
Some people filmed themselves marching this month outside a
building in Aleppo where they believed ISIL was holding fellow
activists. A video on YouTube shows about 30 of them chanting:
"Shame! Shame! Kidnapped in free, rebel territory!"
But, just as Assad accuses his opponents of playing stooges
to foreign powers, militant Islamists in Syria say they will not
heed complaints from activists they also view as traitors.
One Syrian blogger who is close to another al Qaeda-linked
group, al-Nusra Front, dismissed accounts of oppression and
intimidation from democratic activists as exaggerated and
intended to "please the West" by slandering Islamists.
"Those who accuse Islamists of violations," he said, "Are
following a Western agenda."
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)