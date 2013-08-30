FDA warns Mylan over quality concerns at India facility
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised concerns over quality controls at a Mylan NV manufacturing plant in India, according to a warning letter from the agency dated April 3.
BEIRUT Syria said on Friday that accusations by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that it has used chemical weapons were "lies and baseless."
The Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement that Kerry's charges were a "desperate attempt" to justify a military strike against Syria.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by Christopher Wilson)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised concerns over quality controls at a Mylan NV manufacturing plant in India, according to a warning letter from the agency dated April 3.
BENGALURU A small Indian company launched on Tuesday a blood test to detect a wide range of cancers at a fraction of the cost of similar diagnostics available in the United States.