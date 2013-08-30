A boy holds a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

BEIRUT Syria said on Friday that accusations by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that it has used chemical weapons were "lies and baseless."

The Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement that Kerry's charges were a "desperate attempt" to justify a military strike against Syria.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by Christopher Wilson)